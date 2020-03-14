Fmr LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 637.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $21.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

