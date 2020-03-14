Fmr LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of UEPS opened at $3.38 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

