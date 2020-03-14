Fmr LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMX opened at $73.07 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

