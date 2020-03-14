Fmr LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,632,000 after acquiring an additional 301,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $10,069,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 251,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 485,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.