Fmr LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,191,000 after buying an additional 213,827 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 314,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

