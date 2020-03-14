Fmr LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

HUBG opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

