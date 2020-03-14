Fmr LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.72% of Nicholas Financial worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $7.27 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 68,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $589,237.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,157 shares of company stock worth $954,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

