Fmr LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,880,826 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.65% of AnaptysBio worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 26.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANAB. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

