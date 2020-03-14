Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,077 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

