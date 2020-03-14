Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Radware as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 677,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 430,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radware by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Radware by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

RDWR opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $939.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

