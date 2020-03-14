Fmr LLC Purchases 18,456 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.42% of Cerus worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cerus by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $642.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

