Fmr LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

