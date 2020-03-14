Fmr LLC Purchases 48,006 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.47. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

