Fmr LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $287.13 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

