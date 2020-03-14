Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 167,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,556.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

