Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Albemarle stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

