Fmr LLC Sells 10,449 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,227,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 647,446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,036 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,215,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 149,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $25.60 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

