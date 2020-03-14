Fmr LLC Sells 107,600 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.22% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TTI. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

TTI stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.