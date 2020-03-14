Fmr LLC Sells 355 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.