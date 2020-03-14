Fmr LLC Sells 485,164 Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,164 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Obseva worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Obseva by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.66. Obseva SA has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Obseva SA will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Obseva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

