Fmr LLC Sells 63,000 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in China Telecom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in China Telecom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in China Telecom by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of China Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of CHA stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

