Fmr LLC Sells 67,637 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,637 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Collectors Universe worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Collectors Universe by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLCT. ValuEngine upgraded Collectors Universe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.