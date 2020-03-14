Fmr LLC Sells 889 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 318,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12.

