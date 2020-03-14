Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,040 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.53% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 5,033.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,368,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 304,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $964,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

AUTL opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

