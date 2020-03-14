Fortis (TSE:FTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.75

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$45.75 and last traded at C$48.49, with a volume of 698853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.07.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

