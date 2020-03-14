Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,263,530 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 2,106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $44,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in II-VI by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. II-VI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

