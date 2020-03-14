Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 6,938 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $49,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $58.86 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

