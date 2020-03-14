Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $43,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

