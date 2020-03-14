Franklin Resources Inc. Has $36.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.89 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.