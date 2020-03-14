Franklin Resources Inc. Has $38.61 Million Stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $38,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $23.05 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $831.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

