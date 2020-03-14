Franklin Resources Inc. Has $39.18 Million Position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 334,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 11.26% of Pfenex worth $39,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pfenex by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

PFNX opened at $7.56 on Friday. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

Pfenex Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.