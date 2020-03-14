Franklin Resources Inc. Has $39.44 Million Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 316.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Steris worth $39,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,374,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 722,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 147,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 564,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $119.62 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

