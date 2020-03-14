Franklin Resources Inc. Has $41.84 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,463 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,263,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

