Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.96% of Tivity Health worth $38,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

In related news, Director Kevin Wills acquired 20,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at $641,436.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Insiders purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tivity Health stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Tivity Health Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $382.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

