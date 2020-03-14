Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1,107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,029 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.00% of Southwest Gas worth $41,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 134,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 195,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

