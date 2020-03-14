Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 107.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,162 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ball worth $41,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Ball by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 223,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock worth $3,534,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $63.84 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

