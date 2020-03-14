Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.24% of P H Glatfelter worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLT. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.73. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $19.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

