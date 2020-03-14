Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.