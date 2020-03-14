Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 30,250 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $40,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,388,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE MGM opened at $15.44 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

