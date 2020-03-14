Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 860,248 Shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $48,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLHY opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97.

