Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $39,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

