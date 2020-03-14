Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $52,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graham by 76.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GHC opened at $430.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.48. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $390.77 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.