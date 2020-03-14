Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.47% of Mantech International worth $47,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mantech International during the third quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. Mantech International Corp has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

