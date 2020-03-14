Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,534 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,534 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vail Resorts worth $50,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $235.48.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

