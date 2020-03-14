Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 52,515 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,515 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $47,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHA. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of China Telecom by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in China Telecom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in China Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

