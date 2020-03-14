Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 577,489 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 577,489 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.88% of MKS Instruments worth $52,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

