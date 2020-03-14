Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,335 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 745,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $45,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.