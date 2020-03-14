FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 66.94% and a negative net margin of 127.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $1.15 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $310.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

