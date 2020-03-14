FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CNO Financial Group Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 110,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.