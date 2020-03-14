FY2020 EPS Estimates for DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DBS GRP HOLDING/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s FY2021 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

DBSDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBS GRP HOLDING/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.